Clemson will take all necessary precautions as team gets back to work

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says everyone on his team, coaching staff and administrative staff is doing well and no one is infected with the coronavirus to this point.

The Clemson football team returned to the Clemson area this past Monday, while undergoing a period of social and physical distancing. Once this period is complete without symptoms, players are eligible to begin pre-participation physicals with Clemson Sports Medicine.

Swinney reported earlier this week every scholarship player, but one has returned to the Clemson area. Cornerback Mario Goodrich is the only one who has not returned. He is still at his home in Kansas City as he finishes his rehab from a scope he had on his ankle in April. He is expected to return to Clemson on Monday.

“We have all been good, but we will continue to daily monitor it as we get back together,” Swinney said. “Everybody is going to be tested and all of that stuff, but if we find out something later on, and those are all private medical things… Everybody has been great. That is all I can tell you.

“We are all in great health and all of that, but who is to say when we do all the testing, they may come out and say this guy has had it and this guy has had it, but it is not like we are going to do a report card every week. Those are privacy things, but all I can tell you is that everyone is great. We have no issues. Everyone is healthy as far as we know.”

If the players pass their tests, then they will be allowed to begin voluntary workouts on Monday at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. The Tigers have not been able to use the complex since they left for spring break on March 13.

“We have the daily process of temperature checks and all the precautions that you can think of are in place,” Swinney said. “That is what we will continue to do and hopefully continue to have the good fortune that we have had and not have any issues.”

Clemson hopes, along with many of the college football programs across the country, that this first step will lead to a 2020 college football season, which athletic departments desperately need from a financial standpoint.

Clemson is still scheduled to open the 2020 football season at Georgia Tech on Sept. 3.

Now that Phase 1 has started, Clemson University will begin to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in the area for a period of 14 days. If there continues to be a downward trajectory, the university will then begin Phase 2, which will include more faculty and university employees returning to campus.