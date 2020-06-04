Florida 4-star picks up Clemson offer

A four-star prospect from the Sunshine State received an offer from Clemson on Thursday.

Hallandale (Fla.) safety Alfonzo Allen (pictured right) reported the offer via Twitter.

Allen visited Clemson last summer to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp. He is ranked as the No. 9 safety in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

In addition to the Tigers, Allen holds offers from LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others on his list of over 30 offers.