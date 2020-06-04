Tigers ‘right at the top’ for versatile Kansas defender after offer

Among the first group of prospects in the 2022 class that received offers from Clemson on Monday was Dasan McCullough, a versatile four-star athlete from Blue Valley North High School in Overland Park, Kansas.

”It meant a lot that one of the best programs in the nation noticed my hard work and talent,” McCullough said to The Clemson Insider.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables gave McCullough the good news of his offer.

The Tigers see the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder as a player with the skill set to be like Isaiah Simmons was in their defense, believing he can move around and line up at multiple positions including safety, linebacker, slot corner and even be an edge rusher.

“Coach Venables had offered me earlier in the morning,” McCullough said. “He told me to stay focused and that he says he sees a lot of potential in me.”

McCullough is happy to have the chance to suit up for Venables as well as head coach Dabo Swinney.

“It’s great knowing I have the opportunity to play for two amazing coaches who are real family guys,” he said.

Right now, McCullough claims no favorites among the schools on his list of 40-plus offers, which includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and many others.

But after joining the hunt for McCullough, Clemson is in a good spot.

“They are right at the top with some of the other schools, no list as of now,” he said.

McCullough is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 athlete and No. 73 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

His dad, Deland, played briefly in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles after graduating from Miami (Ohio) in 1996 as the all-time leading rusher for the Redhawks and the Mid-American Conference. He is now the running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs following previous coaching stops at Southern Cal (running backs coach/run game coordinator, 2017) and Indiana (running backs, 2011-16).

