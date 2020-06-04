Top Ohio OL on Clemson offer: ‘It’s almost unbelievable’

Clemson has had some success recruiting offensive linemen from the state of Ohio in the last several years, signing four-star Matt Bockhorst in the 2017 class and five-star Jackson Carman in the 2018 class.

Now, the Tigers are targeting another top O-lineman from the Buckeye State in the 2022 class. On Monday, they extended an offer to Strongsville (Ohio) tackle Blake Miller, a four-star prospect per Rivals.

“It’s almost unbelievable,” Miller said to The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “It’s really a blessing that a school like Clemson that has had the success that they have had would offer me.”

Miller (6-6, 315) found out about the offer when he spoke on the phone with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“He told me that they don’t often offer kids my age,” Miller said, “and that they were really excited about me.”

Miller made an unofficial visit to Clemson last spring before returning to campus for the Dabo Swinney Football Camp in June when he was able to work out under the watchful eye of Caldwell, who is recruiting Miller as a tackle.

“He said he likes the style I play,” Miller said.

According to Miller, he will likely make another visit to Clemson at some point after the NCAA dead period ends now that he has the offer in hand.

Along with the Tigers, Miller’s offer list includes Ohio State, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others.

Miller is in the process of narrowing down his recruitment and said he plans to come out with a top schools list later in his junior year.

