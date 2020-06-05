Clemson Football Team planning to protest for racial injustice

The Clemson Insider has learned through several sources that members of the Clemson Football Team are planning a protest next Saturday (June 13) at Bowman Field in Clemson. The protesters will start their march at Bowman Field and will march through the Clemson campus.

TCI was told by several of our sources, Clemson linebacker Mike Jones, Jr., is planning to go on his Instagram account tonight to announce the protest. The protest, according to information TCI has obtained, is for racial injustice.

We are told by several sources this is a player-led event.

In the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Minnesota black man who was killed by a police officer on May 25, peaceful protests and riots have broken out across the country as Americans have joined together in hopes to end the injustice toward black Americans due to police brutality.

Through a source with knowledge of the situation, TCI first learned on Wednesday there was going to be a protest hosted by members of the football team and Jones was one of the organizers. Jones is a redshirt sophomore on this year’s roster.

Organizers originally planned for the protest to be today (Friday), but it was moved to Monday and now we are told by several sources, including some downtown business owners in Clemson, the protest will be a week from Saturday. TCI also was told this is a very fluid situation and information and dates could change.

A couple of sources told us the protest was pushed to next week because team members wanted to have more conversations to inform and talk to their teammates and others, so they are aware of what they are going through right now and why they want to practice their freedom to assemble in a peaceful manner.

We were also told Jones wanted members of the football team to lead the protest so it could attract more people to come and march with them in solidarity.

TCI learned from another source there were some players who were not aware of the protest as of early Thursday afternoon, but have since been informed of the protest.

The Clemson football team is expected to be together, in person, for the first time on Monday since March 11, when they broke for spring break, just days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. The players have spent this past week in quarantine as they get set to be tested for the COVID-19 virus in hopes to be cleared to participate in voluntary workouts.

