NCAA votes next week for what could be dubbed ‘OTAs’ for college football

It appears college football could be having some type of organized team activity this summer.

Because most schools missed all or parts of spring practice due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel is reporting the NCAA Oversight Committee could recommend coaches have access to players for eight hours a week starting in mid-July.

According to Thamel, the NCAA Oversight Committee met on Thursday to discuss ideas they will recommend to the NCAA Division I Council next week, as it tries to determine how college football will return back to regular business in preparation for the college football season.

The NCAA allowed colleges to begin voluntary workouts for football and men’s and women’s basketball on June 1. Clemson is hoping for players to begin workouts this coming Monday after going through two weeks of social distancing protocol and being tested for the COVID-19 virus.

The NCAA Division I Council will also decide when fall camps will begin, which The Clemson Insider reported last month will begin six weeks before the season starts. According to Thamel, the oversight committee will recommend coaches be given two extra 20-hour work weeks, which usually does not start until August camp.

The NCAA would allow this extra time, which TCI has heard will be like the NFL’s version of OTAs, to allow teams to get players in better shape before starting fall camp.

Clemson is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept 3 at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.