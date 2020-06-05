Tigers beat out Buckeyes to land major commitment

The Clemson football program picked up a big commitment Friday from one of its top targets in the 2021 class.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star wide receiver Troy Stellato announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers, choosing them over his other finalist, Ohio State, as well as offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Penn State, North Carolina, Southern Cal and Notre Dame. He collected more than 40 offers overall.

Stellato (6-1, 175) is a consensus top-250 national prospect according to the major recruiting services, ranked as high as the No. 13 wide receiver and No. 101 overall prospect in his class by 247Sports.

Clemson offered Stellato last October and attracted him to campus for the Wake Forest game at Death Valley in November. After the visit, Stellato told The Clemson Insider he had an eye-opening experience while checking out Dabo Swinney’s program in person for the first time.

“It was a really good time,” he said. “I enjoyed it a lot, just meeting all the coaches and everything. … Obviously Coach Swinney, he was amazing, just meeting him and getting like 15 minutes to talk with him was really cool. It shows how much he cares about the players and about his organization and how he does an amazing job with running his program. I love the facilities and everything and the area … I enjoyed it a lot. It was a good time.”

The Tigers further strengthened their standing with Stellato when they got him back on campus for their junior day in early March. Tyler Grisham has made Stellato a priority since taking over for Jeff Scott as Clemson’s new receivers coach and played a critical role in helping the Tigers beat out the Buckeyes for his services.

As a junior last season, Stellato posted 42 receptions for 727 yards and nine touchdowns after recording 44 catches for 706 yards and five scores as a sophomore in 2018 while helping his team to the FHSAA state championship.

Stellato becomes the 14th total commitment in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class and third from a receiver, joining Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star Dacari Collins and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star Beaux Collins.

Clemson’s 2021 class now ranks second nationally behind Ohio State according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

