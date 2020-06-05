What They Are Saying: Stellato commits to Clemson

Clemson added another future member to “Wide Receiver U” on Friday when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star wide receiver Troy Stellato committed to the Tigers.

Stellato becomes the 14th commitment in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, which is now No. 2 in the country according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter to Stellato’s decision to jump on board with Dabo Swinney’s program:

LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!! #WE2DEEP21 and #WRU just got better! Great day to be a CLEMSON TIGER! — Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) June 5, 2020

Great day to be a CLEMSON tiger. Ain’t nobody messing with us‼️🐅🐅 #ALLIN — Official Dacari Collins ☥ (@Gods__gift5) June 5, 2020

Another one😁😁🟠🟣🐅🐅 @troystellato let’s turn uppppp — Cade Denhoff (@cade_denhoff) June 5, 2020

we just got better! welcome brother @troystellato 🧡💜 — barrett carter (@bcsznn) June 5, 2020

Welcom To Family My Brotha💯✊🏾💜🧡 https://t.co/6xjr8FfGAb — Marcus Tate🐅⁵⁵ (@teamfl25) June 5, 2020

This is big time💜🧡 https://t.co/113XiCNfTy — Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) June 5, 2020

#Clemson just got a commitment from ESPN 300 wide receiver Troy Stellato. Tigers now have 12 ESPN 300 commits, 14 total commits, in the class. Those 12 ESPN 300 commits are second most of any program, four behind Ohio State and one ahead of North Carolina. @troystellato — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) June 5, 2020

Cardinal Gibbons @GibbonsFootball 2021 4 ⭐️ WR Troy Stellato @troystellato commits to @ClemsonFB. Stellato (6’1 180) is one of the fastest players on the nation w/ verified 4.4 burners. The nations #13 WR produced 42 catches, 727 YD & 9 TD in 2019. Big get for Dabo and crew. — The Crib South Florida (@TheCribSouthFLA) June 5, 2020

New Clemson WR Troy Stellato (@troystellato) is an absolute baller. Those south Florida wideouts are built different. pic.twitter.com/6Z7TtKQB6Y — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) June 5, 2020

