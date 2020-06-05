What They Are Saying: Stellato commits to Clemson

Clemson added another future member to “Wide Receiver U” on Friday when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star wide receiver Troy Stellato committed to the Tigers.
Stellato becomes the 14th commitment in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, which is now No. 2 in the country according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings.
Check out some of the reactions on Twitter to Stellato’s decision to jump on board with Dabo Swinney’s program:
