What They Are Saying: Stellato commits to Clemson

What They Are Saying: Stellato commits to Clemson

Recruiting

What They Are Saying: Stellato commits to Clemson

By 1 hour ago

By |

Clemson added another future member to “Wide Receiver U” on Friday when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star wide receiver Troy Stellato committed to the Tigers.

Stellato becomes the 14th commitment in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, which is now No. 2 in the country according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter to Stellato’s decision to jump on board with Dabo Swinney’s program:

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home