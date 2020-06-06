‘Amazing’ Florida safety plans to visit Clemson again after offer

Hallandale (Fla.) four-star safety Alfonzo Allen (pictured far right) is a highly regarded prospect in the 2022 class and has well over two dozen scholarship offers as a rising junior with two more high school football seasons still to play.

On Thursday, Allen (6-0, 175) added his latest offer — a big one from Clemson.

“It felt good to receive an offer from Clemson,” Allen told The Clemson Insider, “and it means I’m putting the work in and it’s getting paid off.”

Allen played at McArthur High School in Hollywood, Fla., before transferring to Hallandale this offseason. He had a stellar sophomore season in 2019 when he amassed 82 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles while earning second-team all-county honors.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables conveyed the Tigers’ offer.

“My coach was on the phone with Coach Venables, and he told me that I’m an amazing player and he is ready to get players like me on Clemson’s campus ready to work,” Allen said.

So far in his recruiting process, Allen has made visits to Clemson, Florida, Miami, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia Tech. He wanted to see several more schools this spring but was unable to after the NCAA suspended all in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus.

Allen has only been to Clemson one time — to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer — so he is looking to return to campus.

“I’m planning to visit once the dead period is over,” he said.

Along with Clemson, Allen’s offer sheet features LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others.

Because there are a lot of programs Allen has not had a chance to check out to this point, he is keeping everything open in his recruitment and claims no favorites right now.

“Clemson stands the same among the other schools cause I have yet to visit all the schools that have offered me,” he said.

Allen is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 9 safety and No. 128 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!