In-depth breakdown of Stellato's commitment to Clemson

Clemson picked up its fifth commitment in the last month when Troy Stellato joined the fold with his verbal pledge Friday.

In this feature, The Clemson Insider gives an in-depth breakdown of the newest addition to Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class:

Troy Stellato Profile:

Position: WR

Hometown (High School): Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons)

Height, Weight: 6-1, 175

Power Five Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Ratings/Rankings: 4-star, No. 13 WR, No. 14 state, No. 101 national (247Sports); 4-star, No. 19 WR, No. 14 state, No. 124 national (Rivals); 4-star, No. 46 WR, No. 38 state, No. 235 national (ESPN)

How Clemson got him:

Clemson pulled the trigger on an offer to Stellato in October after former receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott scouted him at one of his games. The Tigers subsequently drew a visit from Stellato for their home game against Wake Forest last November, then played host to him again for their junior day in early March.

Stellato dropped a top six of Alabama, Clemson, LSU, North Carolina, Ohio State and Southern Cal on Christmas Day. But his recruitment had long been boiling down to a battle between Clemson and Ohio State, and he officially narrowed things down when he named the Tigers and Buckeyes his finalists in mid-March.

This marks a big recruiting victory for not only Clemson but new receivers coach Tyler Grisham, who did a commendable job of stepping in and building a strong relationship with Stellato following the departure of Scott to be South Florida’s new head coach. Beating out Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline, a highly regarded recruiter, is a feather in Grisham’s cap.

Dabo Swinney also made a great impression on Stellato throughout the process and played a key role in helping the Tigers land him as well. At the end of the day, Clemson simply felt like home for Stellato, who got a different feeling while on campus than he had at other schools.

Before the NCAA-mandated dead period nixed all in-person recruiting, Stellato had planned to take an official visit to Ohio State this month. However, he said he pretty much knew after his return visit to Clemson in March that it was the place for him and where he wanted to go.

What Clemson is getting:

Stellato is very fast and clocked consecutive 4.4-second 40-yard dash times at a combine last offseason. His speed certainly shows up on film, especially after the catch when he really turns on the jets and consistently outruns defenders. He has a quick release off the line of scrimmage and possesses reliable hands, while he has a good frame to work with at 6-foot-1 and will continue to fill out at the next level.

Stellato could be a similar type of player for the Tigers as Hunter Renfrow was for them, and that was an appealing part of their pitch to him during the recruiting process. Not only can he be a go-to guy on third down and be counted on to move the chains, but he is also a burner who can be a deep threat and make defenses pay after he gets the ball in his hands. Thus, he is capable of manning the slot receiver position and/or lining up outside.

As a junior last season, Stellato was credited with 42 receptions for 727 yards (17.3 average yards per catch) and nine touchdowns.

In his own words, here is what Stellato will bring to the table for Clemson’s offense in the future:

“A versatile player that can beat you deep with the speed, and also I’ve got strong hands and will make very contested catches over defenders in the middle of the field. I can take hits and I’m a very tough player, and they’re going to get a hardworking kid, too.”

What his commitment means:

Stellato became Clemson’s third and perhaps final commitment from a wide receiver in the 2021 class, joining Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star Dacari Collins and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star Beaux Collins.

The Tigers now have 14 total commits. Swinney has said they project to sign around 18 prospects in this cycle, though scholarship numbers can change and we expect the final number to be a little higher when all is said and done.

Regardless, space is at a premium in Clemson’s 2021 class, and the Tigers will continue to be selective in their pursuits as they look to round out the class with top-of-the-line talent.

