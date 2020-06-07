Clemson offer ‘huge’ for top-100 national recruit Williams

This past Monday, on the first day Clemson began offering prospects in the 2022 class, the program extended an offer to Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway four-star defensive end Mykel Williams.

Williams, a top-100 national recruit, spoke with The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer and told us the opportunity to play for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers is “huge” for him.

“I like their head coach, I like Coach Swinney,” Williams said. “I like how he goes about his business. I like how they treat their players over there. I like their facilities. I heard they’ve got real nice facilities. I really like their program.”

Williams was credited with 57 tackles, including 18 for loss and 10 sacks, as a sophomore last season. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 strong-side defensive end and No. 77 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pounder has been drawing interest from Clemson for about a month and a half and was offered by defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

“He said that he really liked my film,” Williams said. “He thinks I would fit perfectly in Clemson’s system and he really wanted me there.”

Williams had planned to visit Clemson this spring before the trip got cancelled due to the NCAA’s suspension of all in-person recruiting in response to the coronavirus.

Besides Clemson, there are several schools that Williams has his sights set on visiting after the dead period, which runs through at least July 31, eventually ends.

“I want to go to LSU, I want to go to Florida, Alabama, Georgia, maybe South Carolina, University of Tennessee, I’m going to go back to Kentucky,” he said. “I’m going to go to a few other programs.”

Of the 20-plus programs that have offered Williams, a handful of them are standing out to him right now in terms of how hard they are recruiting him.

“Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Alabama,” he listed.

Williams is not ready to name any favorites at this point in his recruiting process, but the offer from Clemson meant a lot to him.

“Right now everybody’s equal,” he said. “But I’m real happy that I got that offer (Monday).”

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!