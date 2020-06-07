Top dual-threat QB ‘patiently waiting on Clemson’

Clemson is likely done recruiting quarterbacks in the current cycle after picking up a commitment from Bubba Chandler last month, so the program can thus devote more attention to scouting and pursuing QB prospects in the class of 2022.

One of those on the Tigers’ radar is Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes four-star Jacurri Brown, the No. 5 dual-threat signal-caller in the country for his class according to 247Sports.

Brown (6-4, 205) boasts offers from a host of Power Five programs such as Auburn, Florida, Miami, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, but there is one offer in particular he is hoping to eventually receive.

“Patiently waiting on Clemson,” he said.

The Tigers have not yet offered any quarterbacks in the 2022 class, but Brown is among those attracting interest and being evaluated for a potential offer.

“It would mean a lot, due to the fact that I could possibly land at Clemson,” he said of an offer from the Tigers, “and just having the opportunity to be a part of that tradition is exciting.”

Brown was able to visit Clemson during spring practice in early March and came away impressed after a great experience on campus.

When he thinks about the Tigers and what he likes most about Dabo Swinney’s program, it’s their “All In” mindset that stands out to Brown.

“I feel like a lot of teams aren’t really about playing for one another or just have a mentality to grind off of,” he said.

“And win or lose on the football field, I feel you’d win in life,” Brown added of what appeals to him about Clemson.

The thought of suiting up for a player’s coach like Swinney is another big draw for Brown with Clemson.

“He’s a great coach,” Brown said. “He holds you accountable and he develops his players well, and I feel like a player is more than an athlete to him and you can just feel the buzz that his players want to play for him.”

Brown feels Auburn and Missouri are recruiting him the hardest at this early juncture of his recruiting process.

After the NCAA’s dead period is over, whenever that may be – all in-person recruiting is suspended through at least July 31 – Brown said he is looking to return to Clemson as well as visit Ohio State, Florida, Auburn and maybe some schools on the West Coast.

