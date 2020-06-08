Elite Atlanta-area OT ‘ecstatic’ about Clemson offer

Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian four-star offensive tackle Addison Nichols fell in love with Clemson four summers ago when he was on campus for the first time to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp.

So Nichols, one of the top prospects in the 2022 class, was thrilled when the Tigers extended his latest scholarship offer last week.

“It felt great,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I’ve been a huge fan since seventh grade when I did a camp out there, and I’ve done a camp every summer since then. I love the program, love the campus, love the feel. Coach Swinney is a great guy. I was ecstatic.”

Nichols (6-5, 300) was informed of the offer by offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell last Monday, June 1, the first day Clemson began dispensing offers to rising junior recruits.

What was Caldwell’s message to Nichols when he gave him the good news of his opportunity to play for the Tigers?

“Just basically he was happy for me, that I deserved it, I earned it, I worked hard for it and that he was excited to give it to me,” Nichols said.

In addition to camping at Clemson in each of the last several summers, Nichols has made a few unofficial visits to the school to see games at Death Valley and been impressed by the atmosphere he experienced there.

“It was great,” he said. “They had some great energy down there. Like on the field before the game when they were warming up, getting to hear the crowd get all riled up, it was pretty awesome.”

Though he still has two seasons of high school football left to play, Nichols has already collected nearly two dozen scholarship offers, including offers from Alabama, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Michigan, NC State, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.

According to Nichols, a trio of programs have been recruiting him the hardest.

“Tennessee and Ohio State are definitely the two giving the most (attention), and then Southern California,” he said. “

“Those three are probably the top three giving the most effort.”

Nichols said he plans to visit Clemson for another game this season and also wants to visit Georgia, Tennessee, Duke and other local schools after the NCAA dead period ends.

While it is still early in the process for Nichols, who says he hasn’t put a whole lot of thought into top schools yet, he can say with certainty that the Tigers will be squarely in the mix in his recruitment moving forward.

“They definitely fit in really well,” he said. “Like I said, I’ve liked them for four years now, so I think they fit in pretty well. Will fit in definitely at the top of the list for sure.”

Nichols is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 61 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

