Texas 5-star talks recent Clemson offer

Among a handful of five-star prospects in the 2022 class that picked up an offer from Clemson last week was Houston (Texas) North Shore cornerback Denver Harris.

Harris added the offer on Monday, June 1, the day the Tigers dished out their first offers to rising junior recruits. When the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder announced the offer on social media, he said it was one he had “been waiting on.”

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Harris to get his thoughts on his opportunity to play for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

“Coming from one of the top programs in college football, I felt honored receiving the offer from Clemson University,” Harris said. “Understanding Coach Swinney’s philosophy on evaluating and extending offers to players, made me feel proud that my hard work in the classroom and football field proved worthy of being one of the not-so-many selected 2022 offers that went out June 1.”

Harris — a five-star prospect per Rivals and the No. 5 cornerback in the 2022 class according to 247Sports — received the offer from cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“His message to me and my mom was that he wanted to offer me because he felt like I could be a great fit in their program, given my academics and game film,” Harris said. “He also mentioned he was excited to get the opportunity to recruit a player of my caliber.”

Even though it is a long-distance trip, Harris fully intends to travel to Clemson for a visit after the NCAA dead period is over, preferably to take in a game at Death Valley this season if possible.

“I will most definitely visit with Clemson,” he said. “Hopefully I will get to attend a home game if their schedule doesn’t conflict with my football season at North Shore.”

Harris already has more than 30 total offers heading into his third season of high school football. In February, he posted a top eight of Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M on social media, and said he plans to commit after his upcoming junior season.

There is plenty of competition for one of the most coveted cornerbacks in the 2022 class, but Clemson is now firmly in the mix for Harris and has his attention after pulling the trigger on an offer.

“I like playing high-level football and competing for championships, so I know Clemson can provide me that opportunity,” he said. “I respect the Clemson program; and with the great conversation I had with Coach Reed, they are a school I will strongly consider.”

Clemson masks are now available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!