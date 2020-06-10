Clemson makes the cut for 5-star

Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep offensive tackle Julian Armella narrowed down his list of close to 40 scholarship offers on Wednesday, and as expected, Clemson made the cut.

Armella, a five-star prospect per Rivals, named the Tigers one of his top 10 schools via Instagram along with Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU. Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound rising junior received an offer from Clemson a week ago on Tuesday, June 2.

“Realistically an offer from Clemson truly means something,” Armella said to The Clemson Insider after earning the offer. “It’s an accomplishment, but it’s also motivation to show that you have to keep working because they don’t offer any young kids or young athletes until junior year or June 1st (before junior year). So, the fact that I was one of the first guys and first couple ones to get an offer from Clemson is just a blessing and I’m so grateful.”

There are multiple reasons why Armella is high on Clemson and included the program in his top group.

“One of the main things that pops out to me is that it’s such a school that’s known for obviously football and success and sending dudes to the NFL,” he said. “But also they’re a great culture and a great environment.”

Armella is a Florida State legacy as his father, Enzo, played for the Seminoles as a defensive lineman in the early 1990s and was a member of their 1993 national championship team.

Armella played his first two years of high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) but is transferring to Gulliver Prep (Miami) in order to be closer to his mother and grandmother.

