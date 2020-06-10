Clemson recruiting: What’s left on defense for 2021?

Clemson currently has 14 commitments in its 2021 class, which checks in at No. 2 nationally right now behind only Ohio State in the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Dabo Swinney has estimated his program will sign around 18 prospects this cycle, and although we expect the final number of takes to be slightly higher, it’s clear that available space in the class is limited – and the Tigers are going after top-tier talent to fill the final spots.

In this article, The Clemson Insider gives a rundown of Clemson’s 2021 class on defense and takes a look at what’s left for the Tigers as far as recruiting for that side of the ball in the current cycle:

DT

Commits: 0

What’s left: We expect the Tigers to take only one defensive tackle in the 2021 class, and Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley’s Payton Page is the only one they have been pursuing in this cycle.

Page is working with a top three of Clemson, North Carolina and Tennessee, and wants to get his decision out of the way before his upcoming senior season. The Tigers are still the team to beat, as they have been for considerable time, while the Volunteers are the biggest competition.

DE

Commits: 2 – Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School four-star Cade Denhoff, Winston-Salem (N.C.) Prep four-star Zaire Patterson

What’s left: Two is the number of defensive ends Clemson has planned to take in the 2021 cycle, so the Tigers may be done at the position. However, scholarship numbers can always change, and they are continuing to recruit Corona (Calif.) Centennial five-star Korey Foreman, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect.

Southern Cal, LSU, Georgia and Oregon are some of the other teams in the mix for Foreman, who decommitted from Clemson in late April after originally pledging to the program in January.

LB

Commits: 2 – Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star Barrett Carter, Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s four-star Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

What’s left: Clemson likely put a bow on its 2021 linebacker recruiting last month when it landed Carter, the No. 51 overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. Trotter, ranked No. 35 overall, committed to the Tigers after the Texas A&M game last September.

CB

Commits: 1 – Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star Jordan Hancock

What’s left: The Tigers are looking to add another corner in this class and have really turned up the heat on Covington (Ga.) Newton four-star Nyland Green, the No. 24 overall prospect nationally per 247Sports. Clemson is considered to be the frontrunner right now, though Georgia and Auburn are squarely in the hunt. He wants to take official visits in the fall before he commits.

Pinson (Ala.) Valley five-star Ga’Quincy McKinstry, Miami (Fla.) Palmetto five-star Jason Marshall, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star Nathaniel Wiggins and Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy four-star Sage Ryan are some of the other uncommitted cornerbacks Clemson has been involved with this cycle.

S

Commits: 0

What’s left: The Tigers intend to take at least one safety in the 2021 class, and they have made Austin (Texas) LBJ four-star Andrew Mukuba a priority since offering him in March. He has built a strong relationship with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safeties coach Mickey Conn, and we like where Clemson stands right now. There is still work to be done, though, as he doesn’t plan to commit until after he narrows down his recruitment and visits the schools on his short list. Among other schools heavily pursuing Mukuba are Texas, Alabama, Georgia and LSU.

Some of the other 2021 safeties with offers from Clemson are Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage five-star James Williams, Miami (Fla.) Palmetto five-star Corey Collier, Beggs (Okla.) four-star Kendal Daniels and Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway four-star Derrick Davis.

