Tigers hopeful to start voluntary workouts Thursday

Clemson football players could begin their voluntary workouts inside the Allen Reeves Football Complex as early as Thursday, a spokesperson for the Clemson Athletic Department told The Clemson Insider Wednesday.

TCI was told Clemson is waiting for the results of its COVID-19 testing to return before they give the greenlight to student-athletes to return to their facilities. As of noon Wednesday, the results of the test had not return to Clemson.

A Clemson spokesperson said any student-athlete who has returned to campus for voluntary workouts have all been tested and now the athletic department is waiting for those results.

The football team, along with men’s and women’s basketball players began pre-participation physicals with Clemson Sports Medicine on Monday. The physicals included a test for COVID-19, as well as an antibody test.

After being cleared of COVID-19, student-athletes must also complete a daily screening before entering any of the athletic facilities. If there are any student-athletes that test positive for the coronavirus, they will be quarantine and separated from the other athletes according to the plans Clemson already has in place for such an issue.

A Clemson spokesperson also told TCI players who have been cleared to begin voluntary workouts will be staggered into the facility. The facilities will not be at capacity during these workouts.

