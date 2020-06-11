California standout adds Clemson offer

Clemson’s latest scholarship offer to a prospect in the 2022 class went out Thursday to Playa Del Rey (Calif.) St. Bernard four-star athlete Larry Turner-Gooden.

Turner-Gooden, a top-50 national prospect in his class per 247Sports, announced the offer via Twitter.

In addition to Clemson, Turner-Gooden owns offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Southern Cal, Washington and others among his two dozen total.

Turner-Gooden is ranked as the No. 4 athlete and No. 50 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound rising junior has seen action at wide receiver, running back, free safety, strong safety and cornerback for his high school team and could play on either side of the ball at the next level.

Turner-Gooden recently committed to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl, which will take place on Jan. 8 of that year at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/O0UZzoUwav — LTG ++ LARRY TURNER GOODEN (@freshboylarry3) June 11, 2020

