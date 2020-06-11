Oklahoma WR, top-100 recruit talks Clemson interest, visit plans

Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe four-star wide receiver Talyn Shettron, a top-100 national prospect in the 2022 class, has several schools on his mind that he wants to visit after the NCAA opens on-campus recruiting back up. All in-person recruiting remains shut down right now with the extended dead period in effect through July 31.

“I would like to visit OU, OSU (Oklahoma State), Notre Dame, Baylor, Arkansas and Clemson for sure,” Shettron told The Clemson Insider.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound rising junior, who recorded 65 receptions for 856 yards and nine scores last season, is garnering recruiting interest from the Tigers and receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“I’ve been talking to coach Grisham and he likes that I have that Deandre Hopkins, Justyn Ross type build,” Shettron said.

Clemson’s program appeals to Shettron as well, especially because of how much success the Tigers have had with receivers similar to him from a physical standpoint.

“I’m very interested in Clemson and the fact that they have done really well with my type of receiver build,” he said.

Moving forward, Shettron hopes to see Clemson join his offer list, which currently includes schools such as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame, Baylor, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas State and Iowa State.

If that happens, the Tigers will become a major player in his recruitment.

“Clemson would stand very well with me if they were to offer,” he said.

Shettron is considered the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 93 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports, while Rivals also ranked him among its initial top 100 for the rising junior cycle.

