Strider taken in the fourth round of MLB Draft

Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider was taken in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft on Thursday.

The righty was selected No. 126 overall in the draft by the Atlanta Braves.

Strider was Clemson’s top freshman in 2018, but he missed all of 2019 due to an arm injury he suffered on the first day of winter practice. He returned in 2020 as a weekend starter. Strider has one of the hardest fastballs on the Clemson team. He was used as both a long reliever and starter in his career at Clemson.

In 63.0 innings pitched over 26 appearances (10 starts) and two active seasons, he has a 5-2 record, one save, and a 4.71 ERA, while allowing 53 hits (.226 opponents’ batting average) and 38 walks with 89 strikeouts.

Strider is a two-time ACC Academic Honor Roll member.