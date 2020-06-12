Clemson starting to ramp it up with Palmetto State's No. 1 prospect

Clemson has started to ramp up its interest in the Palmetto State’s top-ranked prospect in the 2022 class.

Greer (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Jaleel Skinner (6-5, 205) has been communicating more with Tyler Grisham, the Tigers’ receivers coach, of late.

The Clemson Insider recently checked in with Skinner to get an update on his recruitment.

“Everything is good,” he said, “and I haven’t really had anything new other than talking with Coach Grisham more.”

Skinner is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in South Carolina, No. 10 wide receiver nationally and No. 72 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Clemson has not yet pulled the trigger on an offer to any 2022 wideouts, but Skinner is squarely among the pool of candidates in the mix for an offer from the Tigers according to what he has heard from Grisham.

“We have been talking about my recruitment and where I stand with Clemson,” Skinner said. “He has said that I am on their radar and I’m a big prospect for them.”

The lone unofficial visit Skinner has made to Clemson occurred last September when he attended the Charlotte game at Death Valley. He had a great experience on campus and is high on the program that he lives about an hour away from.

“The thing that stands out most to me is how they are a family there and how the coaches care for the players and their family,” he said.

A rising junior, Skinner owns a double-digit offer list that includes Penn State, South Carolina, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Appalachian State.

With two years of high school left, Skinner says he has no favorites this early in his recruitment.

“I like where I stand with all my offers,” he added.

Two schools may be in line to get visits from Skinner after the NCAA ends its dead period, which is in effect through the end of July.

“I was planning on going to Clemson and Penn State,” he said.

