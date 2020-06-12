Clemson's BOT removes Calhoun's name from honors college

Friday was a big day for Clemson University.

The Clemson Board of Trustees called an emergency meeting on Friday morning and unanimously voted to remove the name of John C. Calhoun from the name of Clemson University’s honor college.

The honors college is now known as “Clemson University Honors College.”

The schools BOT will also request the South Carolina General Assembly to remove the name of Ben Tillman from Tillman Hall and restore its original name of the Main Building back.

Prior to being named Tillman Hall, Clemson students called the Main Building, “Old Main.”

Clemson President Jim Clements will have a meeting with the media at 11 a.m.

Friday’s news comes after former Clemson wide receiver Deandre Hopkins, along with former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, started a petition to have Calhoun’s name removed from the honors college at Clemson because Calhoun was a known slave owner.

Hopkins then came out and was vocal about Tillman’s name being removed from the Main Building on campus as well.

Calhoun was the Vice President of the United States from 1825-’32. Calhoun was a known supporter of slavery when he was in office.

Tillman, a United States Senator (1895-1918) and former Governor of South Carolina (1890-’94), was known as a white supremacist in his day and was actively against allowing black Americans any civil rights.

Clemson students and others have been asking for Clemson to remove the name of Tillman from Tillman Hall going back to 2015.