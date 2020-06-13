Clemson freshman is ready to get on campus

The highest-rated offensive lineman in Clemson’s 2020 signing class is getting ready to finally begin his career as a Tiger.

Walker Parks, a four-star prospect and top-50 national recruit, is one of eight summer enrollees expected to report to campus this month.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Parks as he gets set to start the next chapter of his life and academic/athletic career.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “I’ve waited for so long, I’m glad it has finally come.”

Parks, a native of Lexington, Ky., who attended Frederick Douglass High School, described how his parents are feeling as he prepares to leave home and head off to college.

“My parents are very excited for me,” he said, “but I’m sure there will be some tears from my momma.”

Parks’ father, David, who was an offensive lineman for Kentucky in the 1990s, has been a source of football knowledge for his son over the years. More recently, he has served as his son’s trainer, trying to help him go into Clemson in the best shape possible.

“My dad has helped me train every morning getting ready to leave,” Parks said. “He’s given me some advice, but we have the same mindset, so we don’t have to speak a lot to know what needs to be done.”

Parks stands 6-foot-5 and currently weighs 292 pounds.

A two-year captain at Frederick Douglass, Parks did not allow a sack in 15 games as a senior in 2019. The No. 49 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings earned first-team all-state honors and was named the 5A district player of the year.

Parks’ goals for his first season at Clemson include seeing the field early and bonding with new teammates.

“I want to play some ball freshman year and build a good relationship with the guys I haven’t met yet,” he said.

What is offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell’s message to Parks as he readies to join the team?

“He’s just been saying be ready,” Parks said, “and I’ve been able to sit in on a few meetings and get to talk with the guys.”

