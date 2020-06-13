Dabo Swinney and his team march through Clemson

Dabo Swinney and his team march through Clemson

Football

Dabo Swinney and his team march through Clemson

By 3 hours ago

By |

Clemson football players hosted the Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration on Saturday evening to protest racial injustice in America.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and his wife Kathleen Swinney linked arms with the event’s organizers as they marched across campus.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home