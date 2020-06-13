Jones and teammates overwhelmed by support of Clemson community

Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. began planning the Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration the moment he saw the video of George Floyd’s murder on May 25th.

Jones knew that he had an opportunity to do more than just post commentary on Twitter to condemn the violence and instead wanted to change things right here in his community, in Clemson and began calling fellow players Darien Rencher, Cornell Powell, Trevor Lawrence and more.

“Coach Venables even reached out to me and said we should do something and that he was behind me,” Jones said. “I talked to some of the guy sand we got it done after a lot of hard work and talking and now it’s going to go well.”

Last week a group of seniors gathered at head coach Dabo Swinney’s house to discuss recent events. That meeting furthered the leadership group’s drive to make this event happen and they met with President Clements, Athletic Director Dan Radakovich, and the Clemson Police Department.

Jones spoke to the media on Saturday with hope on his face as Bowman Field began to fill with community members and students to take a stand against racial injustice in America and in Clemson.

The redshirt sophomore thanked university, football, and athletic department officials for empowering him to lead and make a stand for something he believes in on campus.

“This feels amazing, I’ve never orchestrated anything I just show up and play. Just to have the ability to do this makes me appreciate my university and community because there are not a lot of places where you can do this,” Jones said. “They empowered me and gave me the opportunity to change the world.”

The change within the Clemson program extended farther than just the event itself but led to countless conversations with teammates about wanting change her and now.

“When you see something on your phone you don’t feel that personal but when your brother that you go on the line and play for, if something happens to him it’s personal and in your heart,” Jones said. “I love my guys and I will rock for my guys because this is deeper than football for us.”

People from across the upstate and Clemson community of all kinds packed Bowman Field in support of the black community.

