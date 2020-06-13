Mike Jones explains the planning of Clemson's Unity Demonstration

Clemson linebacker Mike Jones was the lead organizer for Saturday’s Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration in Clemson. Jones reached out to other organizations around campus to get their support the last two weeks.

Watch Jones discuss the planning of the demonstration and how thankful he and the other leaders are for the support they received Saturday night from Clemson students, fans and others.

