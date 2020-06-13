Watch Players, Swinney talk about Clemson Unity Demonstration

CLEMSON, SC — Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence, Cornell Powell and Darien Rencher spoke the the crowd gathered on Bowman field for the Unity Demonstration Saturday.
Watch the inspirational comments.
CLEMSON, SC — Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence, Cornell Powell and Darien Rencher spoke the the crowd gathered on Bowman field for the Unity Demonstration Saturday.
Watch the inspirational comments.
CLEMSON, SC — Head coach Dabo Swinney had a message for those that attended the Unity Demonstration on Bowman field Saturday. Swinney thanked those that came out and said “this is how things get done.” (…)
Mike Jones’ hand was shaking as he tried to hold his emotions back Saturday as he addressed the large crowd during the Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration March in Clemson. “You got this Mike,” (…)
Clemson football players hosted the Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration on Saturday evening to protest racial injustice in America. Head coach Dabo Swinney and his wife Kathleen Swinney linked (…)
Clemson linebacker Mike Jones was the lead organizer for Saturday’s Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration in Clemson. Jones reached out to other organizations around campus to get their support the last two (…)
Clemson linebacker Mike Jones Jr. began planning the Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration the moment he saw the video of George Floyd’s murder on May 25th. Jones knew that he had an opportunity to do more (…)
Trevor Lawrence spoke with the media at Saturday’s Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration in Clemson. Lawrence talks about the planning of the event and how the Tigers are united in pushing for change. (…)
Like it had been for a better part of the 1980s, the Clemson-North Carolina game in 1987 had a little bit of everything. Clemson entered the game 7-1 and ranked No. 10 in the country. Under Danny Ford, the (…)
The highest-rated offensive lineman in Clemson’s 2020 signing class is getting ready to finally begin his career as a Tiger. Walker Parks, a four-star prospect and top-50 national recruit, is one of eight (…)
Following Friday’s historic day at Clemson University, its football team will continue the school’s march to improve respect, inclusion, and diversity with their Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration this (…)
Spencer Strider went into the final day of the 2020 Major League Draft feeling pretty good about his chances of being selected in one of the final four rounds. But as the night went along, a lot of things (…)