Bart Boatwright's Full Photo Gallery: Clemson Community, Football team come together

Check out The Clemson Insider’s complete and second photo gallery from Saturday’s Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration at Bowman Field.

TCI’s own Bart Boatwright put together a second photo gallery which chronicles the events and happenings of Saturday’s peaceful demonstration in Clemson. LINK

The peaceful march and demonstration brought more than 3,000 people to Clemson, who marched for two miles around campus as the Clemson Community and the Clemson football team came together in their stance against racial injustice and police brutality.