Lawrence defends the right to protest injustice

More than 3,000 Clemson community members flooded Bowman Field for the Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration on Saturday to stand up against the injustices plaguing the black community in America following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The events lead organizers, Clemson football players, Mike Jones, Darien Rencher, Cornell Powell and Trevor Lawrence addressed media members prior to the demonstration.

One reporter asked Lawrence for his thoughts surrounding Colin Kaepernick and others kneeling for the national anthem to protest injustice after former Tiger DeAndre Hopkins tweeted a picture in a #ImWithKap jersey recently.

Lawrence answered with poise and supported the right to speak out against racial injustice.

“I haven’t talked to them about all of this yet but just from conversations with my teammates we think that it is a peaceful way to protest and they are standing up against the injustices in this country,” Lawrence said. “I would never say that anybody shouldn’t do that or can’t do that.”

The junior quarterback and other Clemson players organized the event that included a march across campus and down College Avenue in a peaceful demonstration. Lawrence’s voice carries weight as the face of college football, and he wanted to use it to change Clemson to further support of black students.

The movement has already led to taking John C. Calhoun’s name off of the university’s honors college and the university requested permission from the South Carolina legislator to change the name of Tilllman Hall.

