Howard anxious to get to work at Clemson

Among the eight summer enrollees in Clemson’s 2020 signing class expected to report to campus this month is offensive lineman Trent Howard from Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Ala.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Howard as he gets ready to officially join the team and begin his career as a Tiger.

“It’s crazy!” he said. “Seems like it would never be here and now all the sudden I’m packing up! I’m so excited!”

Howard originally committed to Georgia Tech a year ago in June 2019 before receiving an offer from Clemson toward the end of the last recruiting cycle and then flipping his commitment to the Tigers on Dec. 6, just 12 days prior to the start of the early signing period.

June 22 is the move-in date for Clemson’s summer enrollees, according to Howard, but he and his family plan to arrive in town a few days early on June 19.

Howard — whose father, Johnny, played with Dabo Swinney at Alabama and was a starting offensive lineman on the Tide’s 1992 national championship team — said his parents have “bittersweet” emotions as they get ready to send him off to college.

“I know they are excited to see me take my next step in life,” Howard said, “but I’m sure they don’t want to see me leave the house and all.”

Howard will be roommates with fellow incoming offensive lineman Walker Parks.

“I think we have a lot in common and it’s gonna work out great!” Howard said. “I only met him on the official visit (to Clemson in November 2019), but had obviously intended on being around him and some more of the guys at spring practices and the game. We have stayed in pretty good contact through the phone, though.”

Howard, who stands 6-foot-4, weighs a little more than 280 pounds right now and said he is right where he wants to start out weight wise upon his arrival to Clemson.

A three-year starter who helped Briarwood Christian to a 45-10 record over his four years, Howard is one of the most versatile offensive linemen in Clemson’s freshmen class having played all five positions along the line and even gotten some experience as a long snapper.

Howard’s goal for his upcoming freshman year is threefold.

“I want to contribute to the team in whatever role I am asked to play, as well as making good grades and being a positive impact on the program,” he said.

Howard has been staying in touch with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell as he prepares to enroll.

“He has just been excited to get me up there and get me going, and that makes two of us,” Howard said, laughing.

The other summer enrollees in Clemson’s 2020 class include Parks, offensive lineman John Williams, running backs Demarkcus Bowman and Kobe Pryor, wide receiver Ajou Ajou, defensive tackle Tre Williams and cornerback Malcolm Greene.

