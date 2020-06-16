Bowman 'amazed' at Swinney's comparison to Spiller

Five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman is just days away from leaving Lakeland Florida to head to Clemson.

“I am leaving on Friday. We are going up to my grandparent’s house in Georgia. They are about three hours from Clemson. We will head to Clemson on Sunday,” Bowman told The Clemson Insider on Monday.

The waiting game is almost over and the excitement is building by the day.

“Man I can’t even explain. I don’t know. I am pretty excited about going. I just want to get up there and get ready for the season,” said Bowman.

The workouts increased once the gyms were open again.

“The gyms just opened back up. I have always had the fields I could go to. I have been doing two-a-days since the gym opened back up. Those two-a-days will kill you. I have a whole workout plan for the week. Monday is chest day. Tuesday is shoulders and Wednesday is legs day. Thursday is back day and Friday I go back to chest and some legs. I feel like I am in good shape,” said Bowman.

Clemson offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott has been providing some perspective.

“Coach Elliott tells me it is going to be easy to get caught up in everything. He tells me to just take my time and enjoy college life. He tells me to be ready when I get up to Clemson,” Bowman said.

Bowman already has some goals for the summer when he arrives on campus.

“I want to get bigger and stronger. Right now I am 190 [pounds]. I want to go into the season at 200 or 205. I want to get my back stronger,” said Bowman.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has compared Bowman to former Tigers great C.J. Spiller. What does he think about the comparison?

“That was kind of crazy. I wasn’t expecting all of that. I know I am pretty fast but that was kind of surprising. He is one of the greatest running backs. I was kind of amazed. He is one of the greatest to ever play at Clemson. That is great, but I am my own guy. I am just going to come up there and do my thing,” replied the high school All-American.

Family always has mixed feelings when they see their son go off to college.

“They are really excited for me. I don’t know how they feel about me leaving home. My dad really wants me to go and get started. My grandparents are kind of worried about me leaving but my dad knows I will be fine. I guess my grandparents feel like I am growing up too fast. It is my time now,” said Bowman.

TCI got to watch Bowman play last season when we visited as part of our Tour of Champions. It won’t take long for him to become a fan favorite.

