Clemson laying groundwork for 2022 tight end

As Clemson looks to close out its 2021 recruiting class in strong fashion, it is also beginning to lay the groundwork for the 2022 class as evidenced by its numerous offers to rising junior recruits since June 1.

In our Looking Ahead series, The Clemson Insider gives a position-by-position overview of the top remaining targets in the current cycle and looks ahead to some of the names to know in the 2022 class.

In this article, we focus on tight ends:

The Tigers offered just one tight end in the 2021 cycle and got their guy in Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star Jake Briningstool, the nation’s No. 1 tight end according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Briningstool committed to Clemson while on campus for the program’s elite junior day in January. He chose the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Ohio State, LSU and Florida among many other schools.

As a junior in 2019, Briningstool hauled in 49 receptions for 863 yards and nine touchdowns. Clemson hopes he can provide the offense with the type of playmaker it has been missing at the tight end position since Jordan Leggett moved on to the NFL following the 2016 season.

So far, Clemson has only offered one tight end in the 2022 class: Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County four-star Jake Johnson.

The No. 7 tight end in his class per 247Sports, Johnson also owns offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

As a sophomore last season, Johnson racked up 60 receptions for 845 yards and 14 touchdowns.

His father, Brad Johnson, was a quarterback at Florida State under Bobby Bowden from 1988-91 who went on to play in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. He led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory over the Oakland Raiders to cap the 2002 season.

Jake’s brother is LSU freshman quarterback Max Johnson, and their uncle is former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt.

Expect Clemson to attract Jake to campus for an unofficial visit at some point after the NCAA dead period ends.