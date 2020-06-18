Significant increase as Clemson football players test positive for COVID-19

The Clemson Insider learned on Thursday that a significant amount of Clemson student-athletes were retested for the COVID-19 virus earlier this week.

According to multiple sources, TCI learned the Clemson football program had a significant amount of players test positive for the coronavirus.

The tests that some of the staff and student-athletes underwent this week were part of the return to facility protocol established at Clemson on June 1. TCI confirmed that these athletes and staff workers were tested because they exhibited symptoms or were believed to be in direct contact with an individual who tested positive.

We are told those players and staff people have been quarantined and will be quarantined for the next two weeks. We are also told that the amount of players testing positive for COVID-19 is likely in double digits.

We have been told a number but there is no official word from Clemson at this time on how many have tested positive.

Last week, Clemson reported that 128 Clemson Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball student-athletes began taking part in the first in-person element of their return plans. Of those 128, three athletes tested positive, two from the football team and one from the basketball team.

According what Clemson reported last week, when a student-athlete is diagnosed with COVID-19, DHEC will be notified according to their guidelines as means to trace known contacts. Specific individuals will not be identified.

CUAD Sports Medicine will isolate the positive case and possible contacts. Individuals with symptoms and known exposure to a positive COVID-19 patient will be self-quarantine or isolate and be further medically evaluated as soon as possible.

