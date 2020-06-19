Huge surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases for Clemson Football

The Clemson Insider has learned the Clemson Football team had all 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 that the athletic department reported on Friday.

A Clemson spokesperson for the athletic department told TCI Friday afternoon that 23 of the confirmed cases are players and two are staffers from the football team. That does not include the two that were confirmed in the athletic department’s report last week.

TCI was also told there are no new reported cases for the men’s basketball team. It had one confirmed case last week. The are still no confirmed cases for the women’s basketball team.

Clemson allowed student-athletes to report to campus to begin voluntary workouts on June 8. Last week, Clemson had 104 football players report to campus.

Clemson also told TCI that the three confirmed cases of student-athletes that tested positive for the coronavirus last week did not participate in last Saturday’s peaceful march at Bowman Field as part of the Black Lives Matter movement, nor did anyone who came in contact with them march in the demonstration.

Clemson reported on Friday that student-athletes and staffers have completed 315 tests for COVID-19 with a total of 28 positive results.

A Clemson spokesman told TCI that a few of the student-athletes tested this week were tested on Monday after they displayed symptoms of the virus, but the athletic department cannot confirm if it had anything to do with last Saturday’s peaceful protest.

Because of the timing of the testing this week, and the fact the protest was last Saturday, the impact of the protest is not likely to be known at this time.

Clemson has notified and isolated each of those individuals who tested positive for a period of at least 10 days. Close known contacts have also been asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

Most of the total cases have been asymptomatic, and none have required hospitalization. As community transmission continues throughout the area, it is advised that individuals monitor for symptoms.

As the State of South Carolina and the Upstate continue to experience community transmission of COVID-19, individuals are advised to continue to practice non-pharmaceutical interventions, including face coverings and social distancing.

More information about steps individuals should take if they test positive or have known exposure is available on the University’s website at www.clemson.edu/coronavirus, and detailed instructions on notification procedures will continue to be updated on that site.