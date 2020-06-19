When comparing sports dynasties, Clemson is definitely one of them

What is the definition of a dynasty in sports? We all have our own opinions.

Starting in 1957 and ending in 1969, the NBA’s Boston Celtics won 11 World Championships and is perhaps the greatest sports dynasty of all-time. The Los Angeles Lakers won five World Championships from 1980-’91 and played for the title four other times.

From 1991-1998, the Chicago Bulls won six NBA titles in eight seasons and the Lakers again won five more titles from 2000-2010, while also playing for it two other times. The Golden State Warriors most recently won three NBA Championships from 2015-’18.

In college basketball, UCLA has the greatest dynasty of all-time. The Bruins won 10 NCAA Championships in 12 seasons from 1964-’75, including seven straight championships from 1967-’73.

In baseball, the New York Yankees have had several dynasties, as well as the Los Angeles Dodgers and most recently the Boston Red Sox.

In football, the Green Bay Packers won five NFL Championships in the 1960s and two Super Bowls, while the Pittsburgh Steelers won four Super Bowls in six seasons from 1974-’79. The San Francisco 49ers won four Super Bowls from 1981-’89.

The Dallas Cowboys won three Super Bowls in four years from 1992-’95, while the New England Patriots did the same from 2001-’04 and then again won three more championships from 2014-’18.

In these parts, college football is king and, in most years, someone from the SEC has had a dynasty or two. Alabama has done it three times, winning three titles in five years under Bear Bryant in the 1960s and then three more national championships in the 1970s.

Of course, starting in 2009, the Crimson Tide has won five more championships under Nick Saban. Through the years, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Southern Cal on a few occasions, Miami, Florida State and Florida have had their runs of championship success as well.

So, is Clemson’s run since 2015 considered a dynasty too?

I think so. Even Clemson bashers Paul Finebaum and Skip Bayless have said as much in recent weeks.

Not only is Clemson 69-5 since the start of the 2015 season, but the Tigers have won two national championships in five years. That is the equivalent to what Florida and Southern Cal did in the 2000s and people called those programs dynasties.

But unlike Florida and Southern Cal, Clemson has consistently played for a national championship, too. The Tigers have not only made the College Football Playoff in each of the last five seasons, but they have advanced to the title game in four of those five seasons.

When comparing Clemson’s current run to others from the past, the Tigers five-year run to this point is one of the greatest in the history of college football. And the scary thing is for the rest of college football, “The best has yet to come.”

