Clemson Flashback: McDaniel liked to blow plays up

These days, DeAndre McDaniel is a defensive analyst on Dabo Swinney’s coaching staff at Clemson. However, before that he was a two-time All-American for Swinney back in his playing days at Clemson.

McDaniel lettered at Clemson from 2007-’10. In 2009, he helped lead the Tigers to their first ACC Championship Game appearance with his first All-American season.

Check out this photo gallery of McDaniel from his playing days at Clemson when he helped the Tigers have one of the best defenses in the country and became a two-time All-American. LINK

The safety was a first-team All-American in 2009, he tied for third in the nation and led the ACC in interceptions that season with eight. He also totaled 102 tackles, including five tackles for loss and two sacks.

Of course, the play McDaniel is most remembered for in 2009 came in the Florida State game. After intercepting a Christian Ponder pass, he turned the ball up the sideline and headed towards the FSU end zone. Ponder gave chance and when McDaniel saw him, he pointed to the quarterback to let him know it was going to be a big collision.

The Clemson safety lowered his shoulder when Ponder came to make the tackle and McDaniel laid him out, knocking Ponder from the game as the Tigers went on to a 40-24 victory at Death Valley.

In 2010, McDaniel earned third-team All-American honors after recording 84 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. He had four interceptions that season and finished his Clemson career with 15 overall. He also had 20 career passes broken up.

