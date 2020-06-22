Looking Ahead: Safety

As Clemson looks to close out its 2021 recruiting class in strong fashion, it is also beginning to lay the groundwork for the 2022 class as evidenced by its numerous offers to rising junior recruits since June 1.

In our Looking Ahead series, The Clemson Insider gives a position-by-position overview of the top remaining targets in the current cycle and looks ahead to some of the names to know in the 2022 class.

In this article, we focus on safeties:

After signing a couple of safeties in the 2020 class – R.J. Mickens and Tyler Venables – Clemson is looking to take at least one safety in the 2021 class.

As it stands now, the Tigers’ top safety target is Austin (Texas) Lyndon B. Johnson four-star Andrew Mukuba (pictured above), who is ranked as high as the No. 7 safety and No. 195 overall prospect in the country by ESPN.

Last month, Mukuba cut down his list of 30-plus offers when he released a top 12 that included Clemson along with Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Missouri, TCU, Texas and UCLA.

Clemson has made Mukuba a priority since extending an offer to him in March, and he quickly began to develop a strong rapport with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safeties coach Mickey Conn. The Tigers haven’t been able to get Mukuba on campus yet due to the ongoing NCAA dead period that was instituted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we expect him to visit Clemson before he renders his decision.

Mukuba wants to whittle down his recruitment to a smaller group of finalists, visit those schools and then make his commitment. He has expressed the desire to get his commitment out of the way by the start of his senior year, though that may prove to be difficult if he is going to take more visits, as all in-person recruiting remains suspended through at least July 31.

We like where Clemson stands with Mukuba right now, though LSU and Texas are squarely in the mix as well and look like the Tigers’ biggest competition.

A few other notable safeties in the 2021 class who have collected offers from Clemson are Miami (Fla.) Palmetto five-star Corey Collier, Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway four-star Derrick Davis and Beggs (Okla.) four-star Kendal Daniels.

Looking ahead to the 2022 class, the Tigers have offered several rising junior safety prospects, including Hallandale (Fla.) four-star Alfonzo Allen, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman four-star Zion Branch, Jefferson (Ga.) four-star Malaki Starks and Playa Del Rey (Calif.) St. Bernard four-star Larry Turner-Gooden.

Turner-Gooden and Starks are both listed as athletes, but Clemson likes them at safety. Turner-Gooden (No. 50 overall) and Branch (No. 74 overall) are considered top-100 national prospects by 247Sports, while Allen (No. 128) and Starks (No. 149) slot in among the top 150 prospects in the country for the next cycle.

The Tigers have also offered Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North four-star athlete Dasan McCullough, a versatile defender who has drawn comparisons to Isaiah Simmons. Clemson sees McCullough as a player who could move around like Simmons and see action at multiple positions including safety, linebacker, slot corner and even defensive end in some pass-rushing situations.

