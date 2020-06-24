Clemson picks up verbal commitment

The Clemson Tigers have picked up a verbal pledge from a talented young prospect.

Head coach Monte Lee and the baseball program added a commitment from Jackson Proctor, a class of 2023 outfielder from Berkeley High School in Moncks Corner, S.C.

A rising sophomore, the left-handed hitting Proctor batted .412 with four doubles, five RBI and five runs in six games as a freshman this spring before the season was shut down due to COVID-19.

Proctor chose the Tigers over offers from South Carolina, College of Charleston and The Citadel.

