Elite dual-threat QB waiting on Clemson offer

Clemson has yet to offer any quarterback prospects in the 2022 recruiting class and likely won’t offer any rising junior signal-callers for a while.

But one of the leading candidates to eventually collect an offer from the Tigers is Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star Ty Simpson, based on what he has heard from the coaches.

“Just they’re going to offer in September because they’re going to make sure they have the right guy,” Simpson (pictured above, second from left) said of what Clemson’s staff has communicated to him regarding a potential offer.

Simpson (6-2, 185) – the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and No. 91 overall prospect in the 2022 class per 247Sports – says it would be “just a blessing” if he receives the offer from Clemson as he is expecting.

“The way they run their program and the offers they give out are very few, so it feels rewarding,” he said.

Simpson added that his interest level in Clemson’s program is “high” and he will wait for the Tigers to pull the trigger on an offer before he renders his college choice.

“I won’t make my commitment until they offer,” he said.

Simpson has visited Clemson a couple of times, including for the Florida State game at Death Valley last October, and said he plans to return to campus sometime after the conclusion of the NCAA dead period, which has been extended through July 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked what appeals most to him about Dabo Swinney’s program, Simpson answered, “The culture. And how everything there is family to them.”

According to Simpson, Clemson is one of several schools standing out in his recruitment by how much interest they are showing him, along with Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, and he wants to visit those schools after the dead period as well.

Simpson owns offers from all of those schools with the exception of Clemson to go with offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and Southern Cal among others.

Does Simpson have any favorites in his recruitment right now?

“None at all,” he said. “All is pretty even.”

