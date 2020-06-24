Top-100 recruit has Tigers ‘high’ on his list after offer

The Clemson basketball program dispensed several new scholarship offers last week, including one to Omaha (Neb.) St. Andrews School point guard Preston Murphy.

Murphy, a top-100 national prospect in the 2022 class per 247Sports, announced the offer last Wednesday.

“I think it’s really great and I’m appreciative and excited about it,” Murphy told The Clemson Insider.

The 6-footer was informed of the offer by Tigers assistant coach Antonio Reynolds Dean.

“I found out on a phone call from coach Antonio Reynolds Dean,” Murphy said. “I’ve only talked to coach Reynolds Dean and we covered a lot about how much they like my game and wanting to get me up on campus and stuff.”

Murphy, the top-ranked 2022 recruit in the state of Nebraska, averaged 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this past season.

“They really like my game and the way I play and know they’ll need a point guard in my class,” he said of the Tigers. “I really like the way they use their point guards.”

Expect Murphy to make his first visit to Clemson to check out the school and Brad Brownell’s program at some point in the future.

“It’s definitely something I will do after all this stuff with the virus clears up,” he said.

Along with Clemson, Murphy’s offer list includes Bryant, Buffalo, DePaul, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Siena and UNLV.

Where do the Tigers stand now in his recruitment after jumping into the mix with an offer?

“Clemson is high on my list for schools,” he said.

Murphy is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect from Nebraska, No. 25 point guard nationally and No. 100 overall prospect in the class of 2022.

