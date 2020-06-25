Clemson moves to mobile-only ticketing

The Clemson Athletic Ticket Office is employing mobile-only ticketing beginning with the 2020 football season at Memorial Stadium. Digital ticketing allows fans greater convenience and safety, and can reduce the impacts of counterfeit tickets.

Fans will no longer receive a printed ticket booklet or have the option to print at home, and those who paid will be refunded the printing fee. All fans will receive their tickets via mobile delivery. Details for how to access the tickets will come at a later date.

In addition to being safer for fans by reducing contact at the gate, mobile ticketing offers fans more control in how they can access, transfer or return tickets. The move allows Clemson’s Ticket Office to more nimbly adapt to potential changes to stadium operations or schedule in the upcoming season. In 2019, nearly 20 percent of season tickets were delivered via mobile devices.

“We are excited about moving to mobile tickets in our stadium this year,” said Owen Godfrey, Associate AD for Ticket Operations. “This allows us to be flexible and offer a more safe and secure method to bring fans into the stadium. Our fans have experience with mobile tickets in the past, having attended several mobile-only postseason games in the past three years.”

Clemson continues to work with digital media partner WMT and ticketing partner Paciolan on the development of the mobile delivery service, to be rolled out closer to the season. Options for fans without mobile devices will be announced at a later date.

The deadline for IPTAY donors to complete their IPTAY 2020 pledge is June 30, 2020. For more information on this approaching deadline and to complete a donation today, fans can visit the IPTAY website.

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

