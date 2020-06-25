Top DE Denhoff: Clemson ’21 class forming ‘really great’ bond

Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School four-star defensive end Cade Denhoff is one of eight top-100 national prospects in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, which is currently ranked as the No. 2 class in the country behind only Ohio State in the 247Sports Composite team rankings despite having five less commitments than the Buckeyes right now.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Denhoff, who says the 14 commits in the Tigers’ class are building a strong relationship and already becoming a tight-knit group before they even step foot on campus next year.

“Bond is really great right now,” he said. “We have a group chat and we’re all feeling really chill with each other.”

Denhoff is an active recruiter for Clemson on social media and has also worked behind the scenes to help the Tigers get players like fellow defensive end Zaire Patterson and fellow Florida native Troy Stellato on board. But with the limited available space left in Clemson’s 2021 class, Denhoff’s work as a recruiter is done for the time being.

“No one I’m recruiting right now because we only have a couple more guys we’re trying to get,” he said.

Denhoff, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 238 pounds right now, is ranked as the No. 6 strongside defensive end and No. 92 overall prospect in the country for the 2021 class according to the composite rankings.

Denhoff wants to be up to 245 pounds by the start of his senior season and is working to improve one aspect of his game in particular as he prepares for his final high school campaign.

“My hips specifically as a DE,” he said. “I need to be able to change direction well.”

Denhoff is slated to be a midyear enrollee and looks forward to starting his career at Clemson next January.

“I’m planning to early enroll and I’m very excited,” he said.

