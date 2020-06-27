Clemson scores big commitment

Clemson has scored a big commitment from one of the top hoops prospects in the Palmetto State.

Columbia (S.C.) Cardinal Newman four-star guard Joshua Beadle announced his verbal pledge to Brad Brownell’s program on Saturday evening, choosing the Tigers over fellow finalists Wake Forest, College of Charleston, Furman and VCU.

Beadle (6-3, 170) is highly regarded by Rivals as the No. 110 overall prospect in the country for the 2021 recruiting class and the 19th-best point guard nationally, while the 247Sports Composite pegs him as the sixth-best prospect from South Carolina. He is a combo guard with the skill set to play either point guard or shooting guard.

Beadle’s commitment comes just a month after he received an offer from the Tigers in May. He visited campus to attend a couple of games in Littlejohn Coliseum last season, and Clemson’s staff made him feel like a priority on the recruiting trail, with multiple coaches traveling to Columbia to watch him play on different occasions.

Along with his five finalists, Beadle had offers from Wofford, East Tennessee State, USC Upstate, Charleston Southern, Presbyterian, North Carolina A&T, Elon, UNC Wilmington and Saint Louis.

As a junior last season, Beadle averaged 16 points, five rebounds and three assists per game.

He becomes the first commitment in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class.

