Highly touted recruit from Columbia talks Clemson commitment

Clemson has its first class of 2021 commitment in the bag, and it’s a big one from one of the Palmetto State’s top prospects and a nationally regarded recruit.

Four-star guard Joshua Beadle announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday evening, picking Brad Brownell’s program over Wake Forest, College of Charleston, Furman and VCU among numerous other offers.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound rising senior is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the sixth-best prospect in South Carolina and tabbed by Rivals as the No. 110 overall prospect in the country for the 2021 recruiting class.

Beadle was kind enough to speak with The Clemson Insider about his college decision before going public with it Saturday.

“I felt really confident in my decision and I felt like I could really fit in with the school,” he said, “and they really made me a priority and made me feel wanted, and that’s all you can really ask for from an ACC school, which is the highest level you can play at.”

Clemson has been recruiting Beadle for a while and extended an offer to him in May. Multiple members of the staff traveled to Columbia to watch Beadle play on different occasions last season, and he made a couple of unofficial visits to campus to take in games at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Brownell, assistant coach Antonio Reynolds Dean and the Tigers put in a lot of work to land Beadle, so they were thrilled when he gave them the good news of his verbal pledge.

“They were excited,” he said with a smile.

The strong relationship Beadle built with the coaches over time was an important factor in his decision.

“I feel like a relationship with the coaches is really everything to making a college decision,” he said.

As a junior last season, Beadle averaged 16 points, five rebounds and three assists per game. The combo guard believes his skill set will translate nicely into Brownell’s system.

“I think I’ll be able to fit in well,” he said. “I’m a versatile guard playing either at the 1 or the 2.”

What can Tiger fans expect to see from Beadle on the court in the future?

“They can expect to see a guard that’s going to play and that’s going to help the school get some wins,” he said.

