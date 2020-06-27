Tigers have attention of talented Florida corner

Among the double-digit major programs on his offer list, Apopka (Fla.) cornerback Nikai Martinez has been communicating with one of them most frequently.

“I’ve been in contact with Clemson the most,” he told The Clemson Insider recently.

On June 1, Martinez (5-11, 170) became one of the first cornerbacks in the class of 2022 to receive an offer from Clemson. Corners coach Mike Reed, intrigued by Martinez’s instincts and cover skills, informed him of the offer.

Martinez began communicating with Reed a few months ago and the Tigers continue to make him feel wanted as he builds a relationship with them.

“I talk to Clemson almost every week,” he said. “Coaches show a lot of love. We’ve been just talking about football and life.”

Martinez was planning to visit Clemson for the first time this summer but isn’t allowed to make the trip with all in-person recruiting shut down due to the coronavirus. However, he was able to do a virtual visit and see some of what the school and program has to offer.

The NCAA dead period was recently extended through Aug. 31, but if prospects are given the green light to visit college campuses during the season, Martinez definitely plans to check out Clemson.

“When I take my visit, I want it to feel like a home and I want to learn more about how the program is run,” he said.

Along with Clemson, Martinez has collected power conference offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Maryland and Indiana.

While Martinez doesn’t yet have an official group of top schools as a rising junior and isn’t looking to make his commitment until after his junior season, it’s clear that Clemson has his attention after giving him an offer.

“I don’t really have favorites right now, but Clemson is one of the top on my list,” he said.

As a sophomore in 2019, Martinez recorded 56 total tackles and four interceptions while helping his Apopka team post a 12-2 record and make it to the Class 8A state title game.

