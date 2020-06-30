Top Sunshine State safety with Clemson offer updates recruitment

Among the select few safety prospects in the 2022 class who received one of Clemson’s initial offers to rising junior recruits at the beginning of this month is four-star Alfonzo Allen (pictured far right) of Hallandale (Fla.) High School.

Allen (6-0, 175) has been staying in touch with the Tigers’ coaching staff since they extended an offer to him during the first week of June.

“They can’t hit me up because of the recruitment stuff (NCAA rules), but I hit them up just to keep in contact,” he told The Clemson Insider. “Just telling me make sure we’re staying in contact, building a relationship.”

According to Allen, he has formed a “good” bond with the Tigers at this early stage of his recruiting process.

“Just building a relationship with all the coaches that took a chance on me,” he said.

Allen says the recruiting “process is going great” for him right now and he has been in contact with most of the schools that have offered him so far. He lists 30-plus offers in total, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M to name some.

Looking ahead, Allen wants to check out as many schools as he can following the conclusion of the NCAA dead period, which is in place through at least Aug. 31.

“I’m going to visit some schools that have offered because I’m giving everybody a chance in my recruitment,” he said. “My recruitment is still open so I’m open to all schools, so I’m going to try to get to all the schools that I can as possible, and then which ones I can’t, I’ll try to get to them next summer or next fall or whatever chance I get to go there.”

Right now, Allen claims no favorites in his recruitment, saying “it’s all wide open” in the early going. He doesn’t plan to make his commitment decision anytime soon and may end up taking his recruitment the distance.

“I’ll be committing on signing day, or probably beginning of my senior year or towards the end of the season,” he said. “I don’t know yet as of right now, but most likely it will be my signing day.”

As Allen prepares for his upcoming junior season, he is focused on improving as a player, both physically and mentally.

“I’m getting bigger and faster and working on more of my ball skills and my film studying, so just my IQ,” he said.

Allen believes he would fit in well at Clemson playing in defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ scheme, so the Tigers are in a good spot with him right now and figure to remain one of his top options moving forward.

“They fit in good because they run a similar defense to what I run right now in high school,” he said. “So, they’re fitting in good right now.”

Allen played at McArthur High School in Hollywood, Fla., before transferring to Hallandale this offseason. He had a stellar sophomore season in 2019 when he amassed 82 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions and three forced fumbles while earning second-team all-county honors.