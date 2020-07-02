Clemson’s depth at cornerback should show in 2020

When comparing last year’s depth chart heading into the 2019 season with what Clemson has this year, it’s easy to see there is not much of a drop off, or any at all, in terms of talent and potential production in 2020.

This fall, the Tigers return 11 combined starters on offense and defense, plus its starting kicker and punter from a year ago, along with plenty of talented and experienced depth. Again, they are in perfect position to win the ACC and contend for another berth in the College Football Playoff.

Like in 2019, Clemson has to replace an All-ACC cornerback. Last year in was Trayvon Mullen, this year it will be A.J. Terrell. However, the Tigers also return an All-ACC corner in Derion Kendrick.

The converted wide receiver had a great first year in his new position. He finished the season with 51 tackles, including three tackles for loss. He broke up six passes and had two interceptions.

On his first career interception, Kendrick picked off a pass against Florida State and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown. The Rock Hill, S.C., native also intercepted a pass against rival South Carolina on the opening drive of the game.

With Mario Goodman and Andrew Booth injured during spring practices, it meant guys like LeAnthony Williams and freshman Fred Davis got a lot more work in than expected. The extra reps for the two cornerbacks, especially Davis, will only help Clemson’s depth in the fall.

Booth came into the spring still nursing his knee after having surgery in January to clean up some things, while Goodman suffered an ankle injury which sidelined him for all nine of the Tigers’ practices. He had surgery on his ankle in April, but he is back and has participated in voluntary workouts.

When Kendrick tweaked his hamstring early in spring drills, it left the Tigers practicing with three scholarship corners—Sheridan Jones, Williams, and Davis—for an extended period of time.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney listed Williams and Davis as two of his stars during the Tigers’ nine practices this spring. He said both men took advantage of their opportunities and made sure they were noticed by the coaches.

In what turned out to be the Tigers’ only scrimmage of the spring on March 11, Williams recorded an interception.

“He had a good nine days, especially with people being down,” Swinney said. “LeAnthony has gotten a ton of work. He’s really gotten a ton of work and has taken advantage of it. I’m proud of him. He made a nice interception. I think it was the only turnover in the scrimmage.”

Williams, a redshirt junior, was not a total surprise given this is his fourth year working with cornerbacks’ coach Mike Reed. And though Davis was a highly rated recruit coming out of high school as part of the 2020 class, the coaching staff was not expecting him to flash so early in practice.

“Fred has been one of our bright spots,” Swinney said. “He had the same [opportunity] as LeAnthony, where he’s getting all kinds of reps. He’s taking advantage of them. He’s long, athletic and we’ve been really pleased with him.”