Closer look at Clemson’s latest 5-star offer

Clemson’s latest scholarship offer went out Thursday to Jaheim Singletary, one of the nation’s top cornerback prospects.

In this article, TCI takes an in-depth look at the newest recruit to receive an offer from the Tigers:

Jaheim Singletary Profile

Position: CB

Class: 2022

Hometown (High School): Jacksonville, Fla. (Robert E. Lee)

Height, weight: 6-1, 170

Star ratings: 5-star (Rivals); 4-star (247Sports)

Player rankings: No. 3 CB, No. 4 state, No. 15 national (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Thursday, July 2

Other Power Five offers: Arizona State, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington

More on Singletary:

Singletary’s rare combination of size, length, speed, athleticism and ball skills make him one of the nation’s top cornerbacks in the 2022 class. He has more than two dozen scholarship offers as a rising junior and will be among the most sought-after recruits in the next cycle. Coaches covet his skill set and ability as lockdown cover corner.

In mid-March, Singletary named Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and Southern Cal his top six schools via social media, and said recently he plans to drop another list of top schools on July 27.

Clemson figures to have Singletary’s attention after pulling the trigger on an offer and will try to attract him to campus for a visit at some point after the NCAA lifts its ban on in-person recruiting. Florida is viewed as the frontrunner for Singletary and is the favorite to ultimately land him as things stand now, though other programs are pushing the Gators and there is still a long way to go in his recruitment.

Singletary was named MVP among defensive backs at an Under Armour High School Camp this spring and is committed to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game.

