Elite OL recruit fond of Caldwell, Swinney, Tigers

Addison Nichols, one of the nation’s top rising junior offensive line prospects, is very familiar with Clemson having participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp each of the last three summers.

The four-star tackle from Greater Atlanta Christian School (Norcross, Ga.) has had the opportunity to work out with Tigers’ offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and says Caldwell shares similarities with his high school coach and is the type of coach he can see himself suiting up for at the next level.

“Coach Caldwell, he reminds me of my coach at high school, so we kind of have that connection,” Nichols said to The Clemson Insider. “He kind of coaches the same way. They have the same, I wouldn’t say personality, but I would say the same coaching enthusiasm and experience with the game, stuff like that. So, I kind of connect on that level, and then he’s a fun coach to talk with and be around.”

Nichols (6-5, 300), a top-100 national prospect in the 2022 class, has also been able to meet briefly with Dabo Swinney while on campus in the past but hopes to speak more in-depth with Clemson’s head coach during his next visit there.

“I think he’s a great guy,” Nichols said. “I’ve met him a few times. Awesome guy. I love the way he runs the program. It definitely shows in their winning record. I haven’t really had a full one-on-one, sit-down kind of conversation with him, but from what I’ve heard and I’ve experienced from my short meetings with him, they’ve been really good and I’m impressed with how he carries himself and carries the program.”

Nichols, ranked by 247Sports as the fourth-best tackle in the country for 2022, said he also wants to learn more about Clemson’s business program when he returns to campus. Clemson is one of several schools that he is looking to visit following the NCAA dead period, which is in place through at least Aug. 31.

“Clemson, Tennessee, UGA, and I’m going to try and get out to FSU and Ohio State,” he said.

All of the aforementioned schools have offered Nichols, along with others such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, Stanford and Southern Cal.

Nichols cited three programs he feels are recruiting him the hardest as it stands now.

“Probably Tennessee and Ohio State and then Southern California,” he said. “Those are the biggest three that have been pushing really hard.”

Looking ahead, Nichols is planning to be committed to his school of choice by this time next year.

“I want to get it done by like beginning of next summer, so the end of my junior year, because I want to have most of the summer and then I’m graduating early, so I want that semester, I just want to be a student and not have to worry about recruiting,” he said.

When the time comes for him to make his college decision, Nichols believes Clemson will be one of the top schools that he considers.

“I’ve been going to their camp since seventh grade,” he said. “I’ve always been impressed with their program, and I’m excited to get the process going and create a better relationship with the coaches.”

The consistent success Clemson’s program has had on the field under Swinney stands out to Nichols when he looks at the Tigers.

“Definitely the winning record they have,” he said. “It’s super impressive how they’ve been maintaining such a great record for the past few years, and I’m not expecting it to be done anytime soon, for sure.”

Nichols is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 61 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

