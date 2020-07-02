New 5-star Clemson offer out

Clemson has extended a new offer to a five-star prospect in the 2022 class.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E. Lee cornerback Jaheim Singletary announced the offer from the Tigers via Twitter on Thursday.

Clemson joins Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and many others on Singletary’s offer sheet.

Singletary is rated by Rivals as a five-star recruit, while 247Sports ranks him as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 15 overall prospect in the 2022 class.